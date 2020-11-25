Gold Star Families Memorial Monument To Be Built at Veterans Park

A new monument will be constructed at the west end of Veterans Park in the coming year. The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, a project of the Woody Williams Foundation, aims to honor the families and loved ones of those who sacrificed their lives while serving.

“Gold Star families bear the burden of grief long after the war has ended,” said Jennifer Slown, co-Chair of the Gold Star Committee and herself a Captain of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

More About The Memorial Monument

The monuments are 6-feet-tall, 16-feet-long, two-sided tributes fabricated from black granite. One side bears a large gold star with the words “Gold Star Families Memorial Monument … A tribute to Gold Star Families and relatives who sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom.”

The other side tells a story through the four granite panels: Homeland, Family, Patriot, and Sacrifice.

There are currently two other cities in Illinois that have a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument: Springfield and Great Lakes. The Naperville monument will be one of at least 63 throughout the country.

To learn more about the Woody Williams Foundation’s effort visit hwwmohf.org.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

