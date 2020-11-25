Gold Star Families Memorial Monument To Be Built at Veterans Park1

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument To Be Built at Veterans Park

Posted on November 25, 2020

A new monument will be constructed at the west end of Veterans Park in the coming year. The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, a project of the Woody Williams Foundation, aims to honor the families and loved ones of those who sacrificed their lives while serving.

“Gold Star families bear the burden of grief long after the war has ended,” said Jennifer Slown, co-Chair of the Gold Star Committee and herself a Captain of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

More About The Memorial Monument

The monuments are 6-feet-tall, 16-feet-long, two-sided tributes fabricated from black granite. One side bears a large gold star with the words “Gold Star Families Memorial Monument … A tribute to Gold Star Families and relatives who sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom.”

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument To Be Built at Veterans Park

The other side tells a story through the four granite panels: Homeland, Family, Patriot, and Sacrifice.

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument To Be Built at Veterans Park

There are currently two other cities in Illinois that have a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument: Springfield and Great Lakes. The Naperville monument will be one of at least 63 throughout the country.

To learn more about the Woody Williams Foundation’s effort visit hwwmohf.org.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories
LOCAL NEWS MATTERS!

LOCAL NEWS MATTERS!

Support NCTV17 on December 1st.

cat2array(70) { [0]=> int(13781) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(13588) [8]=> int(13759) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11961) [16]=> int(12127) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(11111) [23]=> int(12126) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(6957) [32]=> int(12128) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(13774) [41]=> int(13) [42]=> int(18) [43]=> int(1036) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(7053) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(2657) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1232) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(13773) [56]=> int(501) [57]=> int(33) [58]=> int(6733) [59]=> int(58) [60]=> int(38) [61]=> int(2) [62]=> int(375) [63]=> int(13777) [64]=> int(7) [65]=> int(13760) [66]=> int(13763) [67]=> int(42) [68]=> int(4) [69]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409