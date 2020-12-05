Gold Coin Donated to Salvation Army’s Red Kettle at Casey’s

For at least 20 years, a gold coin has been dropped off in the Salvation Army’s red kettle in Naperville and this year the long-standing tradition continues.

Gold Coin at Casey’s

Bell ringers from the Salvation Army Aurora Corps found a one-ounce gold South African Krugerrand coin in the red kettle outside of Casey’s Foods in Naperville. They found the donation on December 3, which is worth around $1,790.

“We are extremely grateful for this donation and want to publicly thank the generous individual whose contribution will make a difference in the lives of our neighbors,” said Capt. Joaquin Rangel, corps officer for The Salvation Army Aurora Corps in a press release. “The gold coin shining in the kettle provides a glimmer of hope for many in our community during this time of unprecedented need.”

Increase in Need

The Salvation Army launched their Rescue Christmas campaign nearly two months early this year to meet a significant increase in need, according to the press release. Some Salvation Army locations have seen “as much as a fivefold increase in requests for food and emergency assistance since the start of the pandemic.”

All money donated through the red kettle at Casey’s, including the gold coin, will go to the Salvation Army Aurora Corps to help fund programming.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.