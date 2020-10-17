With colorful chalk and a driveway at her disposal, Angela Olson tapped back into an old talent.

When the pandemic hit back in the spring, the Naperville resident turned to chalk art to pass the time and entertain her two daughters.

Giving Back with a Colorful Creation

As she continued to post her work on social media, her colorful creations drew the attention of a member at Make-A-Wish Illinois.

“She reached out and said right now during COVID-19, we have a lot of wishes that are put on hold and we’re trying to do everything in creative and safe ways to lift the spirits of the wish children,” said Olson. “Would you consider chalking for some of our wish kids? And I was just overjoyed.”

The foundation connected Olson with a Naperville family whose daughter Charlotte wanted to go on a Disney Cruise.

While that’s not possible now, the little princess still had a Little Mermaid-themed birthday party.

“She saw Ariel on the driveway and she just had this giggle and glee and a smile from ear to ear and it was priceless, it was absolutely priceless,” said Olson.

Raising Money for the Foundation

This experience has inspired Olson to start raising money for the organization.

“There’s so many different opportunities that we all have to give back,” said Olson. “The fact that I got to do something on her birthday for Charlotte and be part of the celebrations – it was honestly I think a bigger gift to me.”

As of this recording, she has raised $445.

Giving back, in a colorful way.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

