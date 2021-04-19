« Back to News Features
April 19, 2021

Girls Wrestling Clinic Hopes to Inspire Young Wrestlers

Girls Wrestling Clinic

As interest in women’s wrestling continues to grow, one group decided to start a wrestling clinic for young girls.

“I’ve always wrestled with boys in high school and you kind of just don’t know where you’re at as a wrestler because you’re comparing yourself to people that you’re just not physically at the same level as,” said Amanda Martinez, head coach of the West Suburban Girls Wrestling Club. “And being able to wrestle with girls – at least you know where you’re at in the sport.”

The West Suburban Girls Wrestling Club was supposed to begin last year, but plans were cancelled due to COVID-19. Now it’s up and running for girls as young as second grade and up to twelfth grade who learn to battle it out on the mat.

“It’s just a great way to get them started, be comfortable, and let them know that this is their sport as well,” said Martinez.

Martinez is a student and on the women’s wrestling team at North Central College. She runs lessons with the help of five other female teammates every Sunday.

Registration Still Open

Registration for the wrestling clinics is still open. Lessons take place through May 30 at Push Wrestling in Naperville.

Sign-ups are available through the West Suburban Girls Wrestling Club website.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

