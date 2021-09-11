Girls Swimming Neuqua Valley vs Naperville North 09.09.21

Neuqua Valley girls swimming visits the Huskies at Naperville North High School where the Wildcats squeak out the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Naperville North High School where the Huskies play host to the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley girls swimming for the first DVC matchup in the pool this season.

200-Yard Freestyle

We start things off with the 200-yard freestyle, one of the first varsity races on the night. North’s Claire Jansen gets off to a hot start off the blocks in this one and she would not relinquish that lead. Claire goes on to take this one with a time of 1:57.07. Abby Jensen from Neuqua takes 2nd place with Kayla Brock from Neuqua rounding out the top three. Jansen is also the 100-yard backstroke winner.

100-Yard Butterfly

Our next event is the 100-yard butterfly and we have another close race after the first lap. At the wall, Aimee DuHammel from North is able to take 1st and Sophie Meng of NV comes in second. Melissa Patterson from North in 3rd.

100-Yard Breaststroke

We jump to the 100-yard breaststroke now and it’s another tight one early on in this race. After the last turn Naperville North’s Amanda Ng and NV’s Ruhee Chetan are neck and neck but the Huskie is able to tap the wall first with a time of 1:07.12. Ng also wins the 200-yard Intermediate.

100-Yard Freestyle

We jump to the 100-yard freestyle where the girls all get off to a great start. No clear leader early with such a quick race. But in the end in lane 4, we have Abby Jensen for the Wildcats who is able to take this one with a fantastic time of 55.50. Another strong race for Jensen who edges out Chloe Chen from North and teammate Kenzie Miller. Lizzie Rosenberg from Neuqua wins the 50-free.

400-Yard Freestyle

Final race of the night. It’s the 400-yard freestyle and this is a fantastic race from start to finish….Lanes 3 and 4 are the lanes to watch where Chen of North and Kayla Brock of Neuqua get both teams off to great starts.

NV has a slight lead as Sophie Meng enters the water but Aimee DuHammel is right behind her for North…..Sophie is able to hold on to the lead and pass it off to Kenzie Miller who dives in, but again North is right there as Melissa Patterson starts her laps as well.

This is where the race turned! Patterson is able to put North ahead and Claire Jansen enters the pool for North with the lead. She would not give it up despite a great effort from Abby Jensen. North wins the 400 relay, but Neuqua Valley hangs on for the victory in the meet by only four points! What a way to start the season.

