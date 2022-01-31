Girls Hockey Latin vs Naper Valley 01.30.22

It’s senior night for the Naper Valley as they honor five seniors before a matchup on the ice with Latin. These two teams met a week ago in Chicago where the Romans won in a 5-0. Blue and Orange are also competing in their second game of the day. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank

First Period

The double header doesn’t seem to bother the Romans. Annabelle Merkel finds the lose puck and quickly finds Carla McSweeney who scores the games opening goal.

Second Period

We enter the second period still at 1-0. The loose puck finds Emma Heinig who puts the puck in the back of the net. 2-0 Romans.

The attack is still on for Latin as Martha Mobarak brings the puck around and gives it to McSweeney who shoots the second of her three goals on the night.

Third Period

Naper valley is trying to get some momentum but all Cori Mathey finds is Quinn Eatinger who stops the threat.

McSweeney and Heining have five goals combined but Martha Mobarak gets in on the fun. She has the puck and sneaks it in right by the goalie. Romans cruise in this contest with a 6-0 victory.