Girls Gymnastics Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 02.25.21

We get a cross-town classic on the girls gymnastics floor as both Naperville Central and Naperville North are looking for their first conference win. Only two weeks remain before the season ending DVC Championship meet.

Vault

Starting with the vault and here is Huskie Evie Glaze leaping and going airborne. She goes with the twist and lands with a little hop. She finishes with the top score on vault with an 8.6.

Central’s best vault score comes from Erin Gugora as she comes down the runway, hits the board with a roundoff and she lands with a score of 7.7.

Another Huskie taking a turn as Ria Bawiskar also goes with a midair twist. A great landing on the dismount leads to an 8.4.

Parallel Bars

To the bars as North’s Abby Aldrich shows off her skills and here come the swings. Not once, not twice, but third times the charm with a flip and sticks the landing. Aldrich gives the best score on bars for either team with an 8.45 and finishes as the All-Around leader in the meet.

Tammy Bajek leads Central in the bars as she too gets a landing with minimal movement. Her performance gives her a 6.6 and deserves elbow bumps from coach Tardy.

Balance Beam

Let’s test our balance with Huskie Dana Blakey. A couple leaps and before steadying herself for the dismount. An impressive finish even with a little hop at the end. She finishes with the top score of 8.2.

Floor Exercise

To the floor and here is Gugora showing off her moves. A roundoff back handspring helps lead the Redhawks on the floor with a 7.2

Paige Vetter is the Naperville Central girls gymnastics all-around leader on the night. She showcases a similar move, just a little less height and a score of 6.6.

However it was all North in this one as Katie Kristle ends the evening with her best performance. She shows off a great control of her routine and impresses the judges to the tune of an 8.8. Highest score of any event on the night as the Huskies cruise in the cross-town matchup 130.10 to 101.50.

