Girls Golf Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 08.23.21

Neuqua Valley Girls Golf takes on Waubonsie Valley at Springbrook Golf Course in a contest that goes down to the wire with Neuqua edging out Waubonsie. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We have the war of 204 out on links. As Neuqua Valley Girls Golf hosts Waubonsie Valley for a girl’s golf DVC matchup at Springbrook Golf Course in Naperville.

1st Hole

Let’s start the match off with a Warrior in Kelly Cong as she hits a nice approach shot to get within range of the first pin, she’d wrap the hole with a birdie putt. Cong finishes the afternoon with WV’s best score of a 37.

2nd Hole

Hole number 2, here’s Ayana Patel with a towering chip shot up on to the green to put herself within inches of the cup to square away a birdie putt. She pulls even with her next stroke by sinking the birdie putt. The Warrior golfer finished her day 13 strokes above par.

4th Hole

The par 3 4th was a challenge for both DVC squads, but Neuqua Valley’s Sarah Zheng was the only golfer to finish with a par.

Still on the 4th, this is Lily Riley flipping up a nice chip shot to recover from an errant tee shot. The Waubonsie product finished her 9-hole round in 44 strokes.

6th Hole

Back to Zheng who’s looking for birdie on the par 4 6th but heartbreak strikes when the put just rims out. She’d go on to finish in 35 strokes.

7th Hole

The 7th hole was the 2nd Par 3 of the round, and Rebecca Wu nailed this hole. She gets within inches of the pin off the tee and then calmly knocks down her only birdie of the afternoon. Wu finished 8 over.

Neuqua Valley’s Mady Coffee had a nice day at Springbrook, too. Here, she’s looking for a birdie on the 7th and it stops inches from falling. She finished 4 over.

Sophia Angelides of Waubonsie Valley rushes one onto the 7th green, but she corrects herself with a nice long putt that gets her close enough to finish with a bogey. Angelides took home a score of 63.

9th Hole

Final hole, Sophie Lagman crushes her approach with this shot that lands in the middle of the green. She finishes her round with a birdie putt and a score of 3 strokes above par.

Final score is compiled of each school’s top 4 golfers; Neuqua Valley prevails in the war of the 204, 158 to 193. Sarah Zheng has the best score at 1 under.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!