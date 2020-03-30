Girl Scout Troop Donates Cookies to Edward Hospital

Washington Junior High School 5th grade Girl Scout Troop #55221 had some leftover cookies that couldn’t be sold due to the stay-at-home order. So the troop decided to donate them to the employees at Edward Hospital as a way of thanking them for their hard work.

Along with the cookies, the members also gave hand-made “Get Well” cards to be delivered to those in isolation at the hospital due to COVID-19. A sweet gesture for Naperville medical staff, and very fitting for National Doctors’ Day.

PPE Donations Needed:

If you’d like to donate, DuPage County has put out the call for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to assist medical workers and first responders. Specific items they are looking for include masks, both N-95 or surgical, gowns, sterile or surgical gloves, goggles and safety glasses, face shields, and Sani-Cloth Germicidal Disinfecting Surface Wipes. Anyone wishing to donate can submit a donation form on the Protect DuPage website. Any donations must be unopened and unused, in their original packaging.

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!