GiGi’s Playhouse Continuing Mission From Home

Though their in-person programming has been canceled, GiGi’s Playhouse is still doing their best to serve those with Down syndrome. They celebrated World Down Syndrome Day virtually on March 21, and they’ve continued their mission from home.

GiGi’s At Home

“We also launched a program called GiGi’s At Home where we took all the programs that we were doing in our playhouse and made them available to participants to then be able to do at their home either on demand as they were being taped or live through a GoToMeeting app,” said Katie Vaughan, site coordinator at the GiGi’s Fox Valley location.

In fact, GiGi’s Fox Valley families now have even more activities available to them than before. GiGi’s at home offers programs from all 43 national locations, even if they weren’t offered at your home location.

Trying New Programs

Vaughan said she’d love to bring some of these new ideas to the Fox Valley location, and this is a great way to gauge interest in programs like GiGiFit, which promotes movement and exercise.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to be involved in GiGiFit, see what it’s all about, so when we are able to be back in person, I have participants who are interested in pursuing that program, I have volunteers who see what it’s all about and are will to then participate as a volunteer,” said Vaughan.

Stuck at home, but not stuck in place.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.