Getting Outside in Winter with Cross-Country Skiing

Snow covered paths are a welcome sight for Naperville area cross-country skiers.

“Anybody can do it, it’s fun for all ages it’s safe, you may fall a couple times but you can get right back up, it’s a lot of fun. I love it, and I try to get everybody out here to do it,” said Dee Mack, a Naperville Resident and Cross-Country Skier.

Ski Through Snow at the Forest Preserve

The paths throughout the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County are perfect for those wanting to ski their way through nature. Some to try are Springbrook Prairie, or Herrick Lake, which even connects paths with other preserves in the area.

“We have many many miles of trails within the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. Several of those we actually groom which means we get out there with machinery and prep the area for Cross-Country Skiing,” said Jay Johnson, Manager of Site Operations – Forest Preserve of DuPage County.

Skiing to Stay Fit, Get Outdoors and See Nature

Groomed snow makes skiing with momentum that much easier for this full body workout in the winter weather. And as you glide through the great outdoors you might even see some local wildlife.

Just some of the perks of skiing through that Naperville snow.

“Soon as you start working you’re building up a sweat so it doesn’t matter if it’s zero degrees out you’re still out here and it’s great.”

Trail maps and more information on skiing and other winter activities can be found on the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County website.

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

