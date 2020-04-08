Since the stay-at-home order has gone into effect, there’s been an increase in residents seeking the aid of the West Suburban Community Pantry and its services. The food pantry operates year-round to help hungry families in need, providing those families with nutritionally balanced meals, and its services

“So right now West Suburban Community Pantry is experiencing a huge influx of new people that we’re serving, as well as the people that we’ve served for many many years, just with people being furloughed or losing their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. We are operating at about a 50% increase in need of our services, so supplies are in a high demand,” said Laura Coyle, Executive Director at West Suburban Community Pantry.

Drive-Up Drop-Off

This demand led to a drive-up drop-off at the Naperville Country Club, organized in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise. Anyone who had food or supplies could simply drive up and drop it off, all while maintaining proper social-distancing rules.

“It’s something Rotary does, we do it day-in and day-out. Our motto is ‘service above self,’ and we’re here to help,” said Mike Tenuta, President-Elect at the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise

More than 950 pounds of food was collected at the drop-off. But the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise wasn’t the only organization working to benefit the West Suburban Community Pantry.

Community Virtual Concert

john greene Realtor hosted a ‘virtual happy hour’ that evening via Facebook live. The Happy Hour featured local band “Tres Moustache”.

“It’s a super-stressful time right now for so many people and you know, we just thought this would be fun, and it also gave us an opportunity to raise awareness and attention for a local organization,” said Briana Perrinot-Barrett, Marketing Director at john greene Realtor.

The Facebook live happy hour raised awareness, and more than $13,000 dollars for the West Suburban Community Pantry through a GoFundMe set up by the real estate company.

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

