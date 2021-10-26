Fun Fall Family Day Will be Back in Downtown Naperville

Fun Fall Family Day

Fun Fall Family Day, which made its debut in Downtown Naperville last year, will be back this weekend. Children under 12 years old can stop by with their families to visit the no-contact pumpkin patch at the Foyo Plaza on Water Street. There will be various sized pumpkins to choose from for free.

Firefly Family Theatre will also present Spark Not So Spooky stories in two shows, one at 12:30 p.m. and another at 1:30 p.m. London Skye will have a hands-on science activity outside of their store as well. There will also be balloon twisting, a clown, and a stilt walker strolling Water Street. Free Halloween-themed kids’ face masks will be available onsite. Organizers ask that masks and social distancing be observed. Fall Family Fun Day will take place on October 30 from noon to 3 p.m.

About Water Street

Water Street is home to the Hotel Indigo Naperville Riverwalk, restaurants Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Santo Cielo, SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen, Quiubo, and Vasili’s Mediterranean as well as Elements Events, London Skye apparel and gifts, Naperville Jewelers, and Trails & Tides, home to Patagonia, Southern Tide and Yeti. Overlooking Naperville’s famed Riverwalk, the district features public art and plenty of outdoor seating and is adjacent to Naperville Jaycees Park, Naper Settlement and all that downtown has to offer.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.