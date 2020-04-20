Fun Activities to do While Staying at Home

Fun Activities at Home

With everyone staying at home due to coronavirus and Governor J.B. Pritzker‘s “Stay at Home” order, you might be looking for something new to do.

Here are a few fun activities you can do at home with things you probably already have:

Grab your favorite dress or outfit and host a fashion show

Break out the Halloween costumes and throw a party with your favorite theme

Show off your singing skills with your very own karaoke party

Take a trip to a museum from home with a virtual museum tour

Don’t miss out on storytime with the Naperville Public Library

Maybe you’ll try out these activities or they spark your very own idea. Let us know how you’re having fun at home!

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.