Fry YMCA to Reinstate Limited Programming June 15

The Fry YMCA in Naperville will open June 15 as part of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago’s broader three-stage reopening plan. Fry will be permitted to hold in-person, traditional summer camps starting this coming Monday.

New Measures at the Fry YMCA

Part of the initial wave of locations to open their doors for the first time since March 16, the Fry YMCA will also resume fitness amenities on July 1. Members will need to make reservations in advance to ensure space, with walk-ins subject to capacity limitations. Those capacity limits will be set by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“We take safety very seriously. We have a responsibility to do it right. These precautions are in place to keep us all safe. Anyone who declines to comply with our new policies and procedures is putting others at risk and will be asked to leave the facility,” said Richard Malone, President and CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago in a press release.

Changes to Services

As the facilities ready to open their doors, changes to services and protocols will be implemented. Changing rooms and towel service will not be available. Pools, saunas, and hot tubs will remain off-limits. In an effort to discourage large group gatherings inside the building, common area seating has been removed. In addition, members will be encouraged to bring their own equipment, like mats and resistance bands.

Kroehler YMCA

With the Fry YMCA on the verge of welcoming members back in, the Kroehler YMCA announced at the end of May it will be closing its doors. Financial strain from the COVID-19 pandemic became the breaking point for the location, which was also burdened by high maintenance costs for the 100 year old building. Members in good standing with the Kroehler YMCA can get a three-month complimentary membership upon the reopening of the Fry YMCA facility.

To help members keep track of all the adjustments, the Y has developed a Reopening Resource webpage at ymcachicago.org/reopening.

Kevin Jackman reporting for Naperville News 17.