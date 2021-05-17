Frontier Kite Fly to Take Place June 6

The Naperville Park District’s Annual Frontier Kite Fly Festival, presented by The Branch, will take place Sunday, June 6 from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

The event returns this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Kite experts from Chicago Kite will bring a variety of kites of all shapes and sizes to ride the breeze.

Participants can either bring their own kites or purchase them onsite from Chicago Kite.

“Children will be delighted to see the colorful kites fill the sky,” said Program Manager Beth Durso in a statement. “It’s a fun way for families and people of all ages to kick off the summer season.”

The event includes free entertainment, featuring Ken Schultz the Flying Fool who will present a juggling show at 1:00 p.m. and Scribble Monster, performing children’s music at 2:00 p.m.

Food will be available to purchase from Rose Street Eats and Jimmy John’s food trucks.

Current public health guidelines as issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health will be in effect. Participation guidelines can be found on the park district website.

Frontier Sports Complex is located at 3380 Cedar Glade Drive just south of Neuqua Valley High School.

