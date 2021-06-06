Frontier Kite Fly is Back This Year

Frontier Kite Fly

The Naperville Park District’s Frontier Kite Fly event was held today at Frontier Sports Complex.

“The Frontier Kite Fly has been going on for 15 years now and the main purpose of it is for people to come out and fly their kite, bring their family, maybe set up a picnic,” said Naperville Park District program manager Beth Durso. “But we do have other amenities here too. The professional kite-flyers they have huge kites that they fly in the sky and they also have these little stunt kites which are fun to watch. We also have food trucks where you can get food, you can also buy a kite here if you didn’t bring a kite and then we have entertainment on our stage.”

Scaled Down

This year’s event was scaled down compared to previous years that usually also included inflatables, face painting, a craft area.

“In past years we’ve ran the event for six hours. So we cut it down to three hours this year because we’re not offering as many things,” said Durso.

Though it was scaled down, Durso was happy the park district could bring the event back to the community after canceling last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It feels great to bring the event back. Like I said it’s scaled down but at least we’re still out here, families have an opportunity to get out. I mean there’s nothing greater than getting outside with your family,” said Durso. “So I just hope everybody enjoys themselves today and has a great time.”

Durso said the park district plans for next year’s Frontier Kite Fly will be “full-fledged,” coming back for six hours.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.