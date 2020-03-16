Friendship Comes Full Circle at Cradle Talk

A lifelong friendship

Allie Pape and Jenna Phinney have known each other for 30 years. They first met as babies in a “gymboree” class and have been close ever since. Now, their story has come full circle – the friends each have a baby in the same Cradle Talk class put on by Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Josie Pape is just three months older than Aidan Phinney, but they’re already becoming fast friends.

“It’s beautiful. They’re actually the same distance apart in months that we are,” said Pape. “And it’s kind of crazy,” added Phinney.

Cradle Talk

Cradle Talk is a weekly support group where moms have a chance to chat and learn more about the challenges of being a new mom, while babies get important social time with each other.

“My pediatrician recommended Cradle Talk and so I went before Aidan was born and then quickly called Jenna afterwards and highly recommended it,” said Pape.

And though Josie and Aidan are just graduated from Cradle Talk, it sounds like they’ll still be seeing a lot of each other.

“We both live here and neither one of us have plans to move so we know our kids are going to grow up together,” said Phinney. “Obviously they’re going to be friends.”

“They’re probably going to be more like cousins,” said Pape.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.