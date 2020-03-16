Friendship Comes Full Circle at Cradle Talk

Posted on March 16, 2020

A lifelong friendship

Allie Pape and Jenna Phinney have known each other for 30 years. They first met as babies in a “gymboree” class and have been close ever since. Now, their story has come full circle – the friends each have a baby in the same Cradle Talk class put on by Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Josie Pape is just three months older than Aidan Phinney, but they’re already becoming fast friends.

“It’s beautiful. They’re actually the same distance apart in months that we are,” said Pape. “And it’s kind of crazy,” added Phinney.

Cradle Talk

Cradle Talk is a weekly support group where moms have a chance to chat and learn more about the challenges of being a new mom, while babies get important social time with each other.

“My pediatrician recommended Cradle Talk and so I went before Aidan was born and then quickly called Jenna afterwards and highly recommended it,” said Pape.

And though Josie and Aidan are just graduated from Cradle Talk, it sounds like they’ll still be seeing a lot of each other.

“We both live here and neither one of us have plans to move so we know our kids are going to grow up together,” said Phinney. “Obviously they’re going to be friends.”

“They’re probably going to be more like cousins,” said Pape.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

VIDEO PRODUCTION

Are you maximizing the potential video can deliver for your brand? Find out more about what video services NCTV17 has to offer!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409