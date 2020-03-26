Friends Help School District 204 Birthday Boy Celebrate Safely

A School District 204 birthday boy was able to still celebrate safely thanks to the kindness of others.

Friends, classmates, and hockey teammates circled Blake Sidell’s cul-de-sac and gave him quite a surprise.

They rode by his house with signs and horns honking like crazy, as if it were a parade of sorts, even throwing candy out of the window, not to mention a roll of toilet paper, which is like gold these days. They also gave him a jar of cash. His family helped organize the event, which Blake says ended up being one of his most memorable birthdays yet. He sent a thank you video to everyone who attended.

“That was really fun. I’ll never forget it,” he says. “Before all that happened, I was really upset I couldn’t hangout with all my friends but then when you all showed up, it made me really happy. So thank you for doing it.”

