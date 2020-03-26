Friends Help School District 204 Birthday Boy Celebrate Safely

Posted on March 26, 2020

A School District 204 birthday boy was able to still celebrate safely thanks to the kindness of others.

Friends, classmates, and hockey teammates circled Blake Sidell’s cul-de-sac and gave him quite a surprise.

They rode by his house with signs and horns honking like crazy, as if it were a parade of sorts, even throwing candy out of the window, not to mention a roll of toilet paper, which is like gold these days.  They also gave him a jar of cash.  His family helped organize the event, which Blake says ended up being one of his most memorable birthdays yet.  He sent a thank you video to everyone who attended.

“That was really fun. I’ll never forget it,” he says.  “Before all that happened, I was really upset I couldn’t hangout with all my friends but then when you all showed up, it made me really happy.  So thank you for doing it.”

Whether 12 years old or 94 years old, folks all around town are finding ways to celebrate safely.  Check out this woman’s sweet birth days surprise.

If you have a positive story, please let us know and continue to follow Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) on our website and social media for in-depth community coverage.

