Free Wedding Dress Giveaway for Frontline & Essential Workers

“I figured what can I give them that is going to bring them love and happiness, and what better than a wedding gown?”

Owner of Bri’Zan Couture, Sue Cerulli, is celebrating the 13th anniversary of her boutique by helping some brides pick out that perfect dress – for free.

Free Wedding Dress Giveaway

Starting March 2, the bridal shop is giving away 26 wedding gowns – 13 to essential workers and 13 to frontline workers.

“As someone who has essential workers and frontline workers in the family, I saw how much dedication and love and self-give that they gave to all of us and I wanted to give them something back in return to say thank you for all that you did, for all the care that you did, for all the love and care that you provided all of us,” said Cerulli. “I love sparkle so I wanted to share my sparkle with all of them.”

The sparkling off the rack dresses they can choose from range between $1,500 to $3,500.

How to Get a Dress

Spots are reserved on a first-come first-served basis, with only a few left now.

Engaged soon-to-be brides need to call the Naperville shop to check eligibility.

Those who qualify will be asked to show proof of in-person work during last year’s stay-at-home order, present a current pay stub and an employment ID badge.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.