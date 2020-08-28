Fred Miller Celebrates 90th Birthday

Posted on August 27, 2020

Fred Miller, a long-time Naperville resident, celebrated his 90th birthday on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He currently resides at the Villa St. Benedict’s Independent Living Retirement Community located in Lisle, Illinois.

Around 6:30 p.m. that evening, all of his family, former neighbors and long time friends drove past Fred to wish him all the best with homemade signs, cards, gifts and even birthday cakes.

Fred Miller and his late wife Rosa raised five children in Naperville and all five of them, Valerie Chiapetta, Virginia Shawron, Mary Bakke, Judie Muraglia, and Paul Milano are still Naperville residents to this day.

