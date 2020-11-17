Fox Valley Redevelopment Plan Will Bring New Residential Area

New Residential Area

A section of Fox Valley Mall will be reimagined to build a new space with luxury apartments as one of the first phases of the Fox Valley 2.0 redevelopment plan.

The new project will convert the former Sears building and parking lot into a residential area.

Three, three-story buildings will be constructed to accommodate 304 units.

“The future of shopping malls is almost to de-mall them and create a 24 hour live, work, shop, play type of environment and malls that are being transformed are going to be the successful centers in the future and adding residential is one key element of that,” said Fox Valley General Manager Scott Samson.

The new living space will also have a swimming pool, pocket parks, a courtyard, and more.

But some of the new area isn’t only for apartment residents to enjoy.

New Mall Entrance

Coming in from Route 59, the public will be able to pass through to a new entrance to the mall.

“Now the new front door will be this grand boulevard surrounded by the luxury apartments, amenities, and parks that you see,” said Samson. “And before going into the mall, there’ll be a huge green space that will ultimately develop into shops, restaurants, and other amenities.”

Starting next week, fences and barricades will go up to block off the area.

The residential phase is planned to be completed in 2022.

More Details to Come

More details about the plan, including cost and collaborators will be released in the coming weeks.

Planners hope to have the project approved by Aurora City Council at an upcoming meeting.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.