Fox Valley Mall to Bring New Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show

Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show

Fox Valley Mall will be bringing in a new drive-thru light show this holiday season. “Let It Shine” is a holiday-themed experience that uses over one million LED lights that are synchronized to music. Guests will be able to listen to the music through the radio in their cars.

“When touring the ‘Let It Shine’ light display at Fox Valley Mall, guests will be immersed in a wonderland of colorful lights that create dazzling archways, sparkling candy canes, glowing snowmen, and other awe-inspiring illuminated works of art while providing a touchless and socially safe holiday experience,” according to a Fox Valley Mall press release.

Tickets and Schedule

Tickets are required for the event and must be purchased in advance. They can be found on the Let It Shine Light Show website. Prices are per car, and run $29.99 weekdays and $39.99 weekends and holidays, with a limited quantity option of adding in a $20 “fast pass” for quicker entry. The show will take place in the mall’s upper level parking lot near Round 1 and Entrance #3. “Let It Shine” will be open to the public starting November 12 through January 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

About Fox Valley Mall

Fox Valley Mall is part of the Centennial Collection, managed by Centennial Real Estate Management Company, LLC. Conveniently located off Route 59, the shopping center provides an unmatched experience for millions of Aurora/Naperville-area shoppers each year. Anchored by Macy’s and JCPenney with nearly 140 specialty retailers and eateries including H&M, Forever 21, Victoria’s Secret, and a 50,000-square-foot Round 1 Bowling & Amusement center, the three-story Fox Valley Mall offers a wide array of name-brand shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: Fox Valley Mall