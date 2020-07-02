Fox Valley Mall Offers Drive-In Movies, Storytimes

Fox Valley Mall is adding some family fun into their scheduled events, with the addition of drive-in movies and children’s storytimes

Drive-In Shows

In July, the mall will be showing “Grease” and “Footloose” as drive-in movie options, on July 15 and July 29, respectively.

The films will start at sundown around 8:30 p.m. and will be shown in the Round 1 parking lot near New York Street. Viewers must stay in their car, after being guided to a socially distant parking spot. Motorcycles, vans, buses and tall vehicles are prohibited – though minivans are okay.

The cost will be $6.94 per car, and pre-registration is required. Registration opens up one week before the showing on the Fox Valley Mall Facebook page or the Eventbrite website.

Center Park Storytimes

Another family fun option is Center Park Storytimes. Fox Valley will be holding special readings and sing-alongs in their new Center Park from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. over four Fridays in July and August.

Only 50 people will be admitted per event space, and social distancing will be required. No photos or physical contact with the princesses is allowed. Kids will get a take-home craft and light snack on a first-come, first served basis. Registration is required, and will open up on the Monday before each Friday event, also on the Fox Valley Mall page or Eventbrite website.

Scheduled storytimes are “Moana” on July 10, “Anna” on July 24, “Mulan” on August 7 and “Ariel” on August 21.

Proceeds Donated

Proceeds from all events will go to the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry in Aurora.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!