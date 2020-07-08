Fox Valley Grantmakers Award $600,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits

A coalition of five Fox Valley community organizations have given out nearly $600,000 in grants to local agencies.

Providing Basic Human Needs

The Aurora Women’s Empowerment Foundation, Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, Dunham Fund, Fox Valley United Way, and INC Board teamed up to create the Fox Valley Grantmakers at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their goal was to aid nonprofits by supporting basic human needs like food, shelter, mental health services, and safety gear for workers.

“I am thrilled that these five area grantmakers came together with combined funds to better support struggling nonprofits during this extremely difficult time,” said Julie Christman, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley via a press release.

Almost $600k in Grants

Fifty local organizations benefitted from the donations, which totaled $595,480. That makes the average grant given $11,909.

The group pooled $280,000 of seed money to launch the COVID-19 Response Fund before raising an additional $320,000 in state and local relief aid and individual donations.

The full list of grant recipients is available here.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.