Fourth of July Fireworks Safety

Fourth of July weekend is upon us and that means fireworks, smoke bombs, and sparklers will be a hot attraction. However, the Naperville Fire Department warns people to be careful.

Illegal and Legal

“We would strongly advise the public to not use illegal fireworks, especially in their own property and in their backyard because it will start fires, it will damage property. It will also scare pets and elderly people that live in the area. But it has been a very dry summer and we are concerned about fires starting from fireworks and brush fires and grass fires,” said Scott Salela the Division Chief at the Naperville Fire Department.

In Illinois, fireworks such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, and roman candles are all illegal. Things such as smoke bombs, sparklers, party poppers, and small cap guns are okay to use.

The Fourth of July weekend is always one of the busiest for fire departments around the country. And Salela says even the legal firework-related items can be dangerous.

“There was over 12,000 injuries last Fourth of July weekend and people that over 12,000 that were seen in ERs, most of them were children and most of them were injuries from sparklers,” said Salela.

How to Enjoy the Holidays

One of the biggest concerns is proper disposal.

“Don’t put them in a garbage can. Don’t leave them in the yard. So, make sure you put them in a bucket of water. You can leave them there overnight. And then the next day throw them away,” said Salela.

Salela says the best way to avoid injuries is to watch fireworks put on by those trained to do so.

“Enjoy your weekend. Enjoy the holiday. Leave it to the professionals. Go to Frontier Park on Sunday night, July 3. They will be doing a fireworks show that will be done by professionals. And that starts at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night,” said Salela.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

