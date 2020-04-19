Four Naperville Nursing Homes on IDPH List for COVID-19 Cases

Nursing Homes with COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health released a list of all the nursing homes with COVID-19 cases among residents and staff in the state.

The long-term care facilities listed on the website include lab confirmed cases and cases meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outbreak definition of two or more.

Long-Term Care Facilities Affected in Naperville

Alden Estates of Naperville (DuPage County) Confirmed Cases: 34 Deaths: 2



Cedarhurst of Naperville (DuPage County) Confirmed Cases: 2 Deaths: 0



Tabor Hills Healthcare (DuPage County) Confirmed Cases: 2 Deaths: 0



Arbor Terrace Naperville (Will County) Confirmed Cases: 18 Deaths: 0



The IDPH has listed each of the long-term care facilities by county. The data reported is from the beginning of the IDPH’s COVID-19 response on January 24, 2020. The list and numbers will be updated weekly.

First DuPage County Case

The first confirmed coronavirus case in DuPage County was on March 14 at Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook. The first COVID-19 related death in DuPage County was also at that facility.

The IDPH is reporting 54 confirmed cases and 10 deaths at the facility.

