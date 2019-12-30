Four Naperville Businesses Burglarized

Naperville police are investigating burglaries to four different Naperville businesses that took place in the early hours of December 30.

Overnight Strike:

Police say the incidents took place between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. In each case, the suspects broke in through the business’ front glass doors or windows, and targeted cash registers and ATMs inside.

The locations affected were at 600 S. Washington St., 2900 Artesian Rd. 3100 S. Rt. 59 and 4000 S. Rt. 59 blocks. All were closed at the time of the break-ins.

Working in Groups:

The burglars appeared to be working in groups, and concealed their identities. They used dark colored SUVs for transportation.

If you have any information about any of the incidents, contact police at 630-420-6006.