Four Naperville area high school seniors joined the prestigious ranks of U.S. Presidential Scholars. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 58th class of the scholars on May 12, 2022. The 161 high school seniors chosen from across the country were recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

Four Scholars from the Naperville Area

Of the five Illinois students selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, four are from Naperville area high schools. They include Waubonsie Valley High school seniors Rishi Patel, Jaisnav Rajesh and Piya Shah along with Naperville North senior Henry L. Xie. This distinction is one of the highest academic honors available at the high school level.

“Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride. Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a press release.

Of the almost 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, only about 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2022 awards. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Hinsdale Central senior Jui Khankari was the fifth scholar from Illinois.

An online ceremony will be held this summer. A complete list of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars follows and is also available at http://www.ed.gov/psp.

