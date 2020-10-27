Founder of Dean’s Clothing, Dean DeGeeter, Dies at 89

Dean J. DeGeeter who in 1959 founded “Dean’s Boys Store” in Naperville, later expanded into “Dean’s Clothing”, has passed away at the age of 89.

Dedicated Early Life

Dean graduated from Marmion Academy in Aurora in 1949, and later proudly served his country in the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Army. After his time in the army, Dean settled his family in Naperville and began his clothing career by managing the Main Store in downtown.

After recognizing the need for a boy’s apparel store in Naperville, DeGeeter opened Dean’s Boys Store in in 1959, which later expanded into men’s and women’s apparel. He retired from the clothing store in 1987, and today Dean’s Clothes is led by his son, Greg. Dean turned one of his hobbies into a new career as a travel agent, and loved traveling around the world.

A Pillar in Our Community

“Dean was a driving force in the development of downtown Naperville,” said Tom Miers, Market President – Naperville Bank and Trust in a released statement. “He was very involved in the Chamber of Commerce and the CANDO organization that initiated the beautification of the downtown including the Riverwalk,” said Miers. “When you talk about a local business, there is not a better example than Dean’s. Dean built his business with family including his brother Al, son Greg and Louise his wife. He gave back to the community in so many ways. Dean was a pillar in our community and will be missed,” said Miers.

DeGeeter was married to his wife, the late Louise DeGeeter, in 1954. They have three children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Edward Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. Patrick’s Residence, 1400 Brookdale Road in Naperville or to Loaves and Fishes Community Pantry, 1871 High Grove Lane.

A visitation will be held Thursday, October 29th from 3:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A mass and Christian burial will be held Friday, October 30th 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd.

