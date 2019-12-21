Emy Trotz and Reggie Lynch started working at City Hall in 1999, just weeks apart.

Twenty years later, they’re going out the same way they came in – together.

“We are a team”

“Emy and I have known each other for so long,” said Lynch. “We are a team. It’s just really wonderful to come to work and know that you’ve got somebody who’s got your back. We work well together, we really interface quite a lot.”

Trotz, the executive assistant to the mayor, still celebrates the anniversary of her first day on the job. She said the best thing about working for the city is the chance to help people.

“I think dealing with the public, the residents. And the last four years I’ve been doing liquor licensing so I’m meeting all the restaurateurs and it’s just really nice getting to know the people and also the employees,” she said.

Lynch is the executive assistant to city council and has worked for 26 council members during her time with the city. One of them was now-mayor Steve Chirico, who said she has one of the toughest jobs in City Hall.

“Trying to keep eight different bosses, nine different bosses happy all the time is a tap dance,” said Chirico. “And they’ve done just a tremendous job of it.”

Friends on the Job

He also said he and Trotz have grown close during their time working together.

“I see Emy more than I see my wife,” joked Chirico. “I’m with her 8, 10 hours a day.”

With more than forty years of experience leaving City Hall, Lynch and Trotz can leave knowing they played vital roles in shaping Naperville into the city it is today.

Trotz’s official last day is December 26, and Lynch’s last day is December 27.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.