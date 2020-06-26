Fort Hill and Outdoor Playgrounds Reopen

Fort Hill Activity Center Reopens

With the first day of Phase 4 of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan, the Naperville Park District is reopening Fort Hill Activity Center and outdoor playgrounds beginning today.

“The Naperville Park District staff and board are incredibly pleased to open Fort Hill Activity Center and make additional programs available to our community while we continue to follow the parameters of the Restore Illinois Plan,” said Ray McGury, executive director of the Naperville Park District. “We know many of our residents are anxious to get out and enjoy sports and favorite summer activities. We are happy to bring back more opportunities to promote healthy lives, healthy minds and a healthy community.”

The Fort Hill Fitness Center and indoor track will be the first to open on June 26 for members only and no more than 50% occupancy. In-person group exercise classes will be reintroduced the week of July 6.

Guidelines

Fort Hill will open in phases following participation guidelines based on Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Phase 4 Health and Fitness Business Guidelines and public health organizations including:

Participants must conduct a self-assessment daily and not attend the program or visit the facility if they are ill or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

If a participant begins to exhibit symptoms during the program or workout they must be isolated from others until they leave the premises.If a participant has symptoms, they must wait to enter the premises until they have had no fever for at least 72 hours, other symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since their symptoms first appeared.

Fort Hill Fitness will operate at no more than 50% of occupancy at any given time.

Participants must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while in the facility whenever not exercising. Participants are required to provide their own face coverings.Participants must maintain 6 foot social distancing at all times, unless instruction makes it impractical.

• Participants should clean and sanitize equipment before and after use. Disinfectant wipes are available for use on facility equipment.

You can find additional guidelines here.

The park district also plans on utilizing a new reservation app so members can reserve workout times. Until the app is ready, Fort Hill staff will monitor capacity.

Beginning June 26, hours of operation for Fort Hill Activity Center will be Monday-Friday, 5:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., Saturday, 6:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. and Sunday, 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. The fitness center will close from 2:00-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to allow time for staff to complete additional disinfecting of the area surfaces and equipment.

Outdoor Playgrounds

Outdoor playgrounds will also reopen. No more than 50 people at a time should be using the playground.

Other Programs

The Park District plans to host Concerts in Your Park, Children’s Lunch Hour, and a Night at the Movies beginning in July. Dates will be posted at www.napervilleparks.org

Youth athletic leagues including baseball and softball programs will be able to begin playing games and hosting competitions. Participation guidelines have been established for those programs and facilities which are now operating.

Centennial Beach will not be open this summer.

The Administration Building at 320 W. Jackson Ave. will continue to be closed to the public, except by appointment, until September 8, 2020.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.