Fort Hill Activity Center Celebrates 5 Years

“We just wanted to celebrate our members and our community,” said Kristina McGrath, fitness manager at Fort Hill Activity Center.

Fort Hill Celebrates 5 Years

The Naperville Park District’s Fort Hill Activity Center is celebrating five years. On August 27, 2016 Fort Hill officially opened its doors to the community.

“I was here five years ago when we did our grand opening event so it’s been really fun to watch our fitness memberships and our programs that we have in this facility grow over the past five years,” said McGrath.

Before the center was built, programs like gymnastics and basketball were held at different locations throughout town. With the addition of Fort Hill, everything fitness could be done under one roof.

“It’s really important to the Naperville people,” said McGrath. “They told us they wanted it and I’m so happy we were able to give it to them.”

Anniversary Celebration

To commemorate the anniversary, the Fort Hill Activity Center held a celebration today with FIT and Zumba classes, open gymnastics, and raffles. For those up to the challenge, five push ups meant a free shirt.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

