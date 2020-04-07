Forest Trails Will Close If People Don’t Follow CDC Rules

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is warning residents if they don’t follow the Center for Disease Controls and Prevention’s’ recommendations, forest trails will close.

“We need to make that sure people abide by the recommendations from the CDC. To make sure they’re practicing social distancing, to making sure that your visits to the preserve are safe for everyone, all the public, and our staff that are also out there,” said Tony Martinez, director of community relations for the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

Other Ways To Stay Safe

Along with social distancing, the CDC recommends staying home if you’re feeling sick and wearing cloth face covers when in public to protect yourself and others.

The preserve is also limiting parking to DuPage County residents at some of their more popular locations to prevent an overflow of people.

Forest Preserve of Will County

The Forest Preserve of Will County has closed all their preserve parking lots through April 30 to help reduce the spike of COVID-19 cases.

The trails themselves do remain open to those who can reach them by foot or bicycle.

In an email Ralph Schultz, chief operating officer at the Forest Preserve District of Will County said “We will reopen all of our visitor centers and preserve access areas as soon as state and health officials deem your risk of infection from COVID-19 has subsided.”

The Importance of Nature Trails

Both forest preserves understand the importance trails and nature can play in a person’s physical and mental health, especially during this time.

“It’s scientifically proven that it helps reduce stress in individuals lives and also it just helps improve overall health of the individual to get out, to disconnect and enjoy nature,” said Martinez.

Preserve officials for both DuPage and Will County say they are following health and government recommendations as to how they will operate, and since the COVID-19 pandemic situation is fluid, trails and other facilities could still close.

For the latest information you can check out both the DuPage and Will County Forest Preserve’s websites.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

