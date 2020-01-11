Forest Preserve District Hosts Volunteer Open House

Volunteer Open House

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County hosted their annual Volunteer Open House.

Around 50 people attended the event where they learned about the 10 programs and more than 50 volunteer opportunities.

Whether you enjoy butterfly monitoring, gardening, or helping out at special events, there’s a role for everyone.

The forest preserve currently has 900 volunteers, and they appreciate all the help they can get.

“Willowbrook Wildlife Center – we have about 200 volunteers and maybe 15 or 20 staff members. But the animals that came in last year, they had 10,000 animals come in that needed some sort of assistance. Whether they were injured or orphaned. So without them, there’s no way we could handle that many injured animals without our volunteers,” said Volunteer Services Coordinator Deborah Brooks.

Information Session

Following a presentation, the crowd made their way over to the tables to talk to staff members and ask their questions.

If you weren’t able to make it to today’s Open House, you can attend the Volunteer Information Session on January 30.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

