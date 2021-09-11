Football Benet Academy vs Brother Rice 09.10.21

Brother Rice football faces Benet Academy at home in the city where the Crusaders dominate the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got a matchup in the city as Benet Academy travels up North to take on the Crusaders of Brother Rice football. BA coming into this one with a 1-1 record while Brother Rice sits at 2-0.

1st Quarter

We start this one off 3 minutes in as Brother Rice has a good drive going that ends with quarterback Jack Lausch handing it off to Khary Shaw who runs in the game’s opening TD.

Brother Rice looking to make a big play as Lausch goes down the middle of the field to find DaKobie Wordlaw for the 1st down.

2nd Quarter

Same drive now, but in the 2nd quarter as Lausch hands off to Wordlaw for the TD. 14-0 Brother Rice.

Benet pinned down in their own territory on 4th down as the ball gets away from punter Anthony Picciolini and the Crusaders’ special teams bring him down to get the ball in prime scoring position.

Brother Rice would turn that gaffe into points as Aaron Vaughn fights his way to the end zone for the score. Now 21-0.

3rd Quarter

Moving into the 3rd quarter, the Crusaders get themselves into good field position as Lausch throws a good ball to Owen Lyons extending the lead to 28-0.

7 minutes later and its Rice on the move again as Tommy Bennett breaks loose for almost a 40 yard gain to get them into the redzone.

When Brother Rice is inside the 20, it normally means points and this is no different as Vaughn dives in for his second TD of the night. 35-0.

Time winding down in the 3rd as Bennett bullies his way through the defense to give his team a commanding 42-0 lead going into the 4th.

4th Quarter

Benet finally getting something to work with in this game as Anthony Picciolini goes deep to find Pierce Walsh in the end zone to get the Redwings on the board. Despite the score, they would fall to Brother Rice by a score of 42-6.

