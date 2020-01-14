Flu Season Comes Early

Flu Season

A recent spike in flu cases has residents concerned about how to stay flu-free this winter.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there have been about 6.4 million cases of the flu this season.

“I would say in the last few weeks, the flu season has really picked up,” said Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, medical director of infection control at Edward-Elmhurst Health.

A Different Strain

Dr. Pinsky said spikes in the amount of flu cases occur every year, though the strain currently popping up is more commonly seen in the spring.

“We see that every winter,” he said. “We see a little bit of flu activity. It’s not really higher than it is in previous years, maybe it’s a little bit earlier in the year and it’s with a different strain of influenza B than otherwise.”

Pinsky said keeping good hand hygiene is the best way to keep yourself safe from the flu. Young children and those who spend time around young children are at more risk than others.

Flu season traditionally runs as late as April, so it’s not too late to get your flu shot, if you haven’t already done so.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

