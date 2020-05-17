Flash Flood Watch in Naperville

Flash Flood Watch

Naperville is under a flash flood watch due to the heavy amounts of rain.

In the last 24 hours, there has been nearly one inch of rainfall, causing a rise in the DuPage River levels.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 11:15 this morning, the west branch of the DuPage River has risen to 11.6 feet, which is just above flood stage of 11.5 feet.

The river is predicted to rise to 13.5 feet by Monday afternoon as an additional one to three inches of rain is forecasted.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage by late Wednesday morning.

Water Rescues

In the mean time, the Naperville Fire Department is asking residents to stay away from the river. The Naperville Fire Department performed two back-to-back successful water rescues from the DuPage River on May 15.

The first rescue took place near Melody Lane, shortly after 4 p.m. The swift water team, along with other members of the fire department, was able to help two people safely out of the river.

While packing up from that rescue, a second distress call came in at 4:41 p.m. – this time near the 500 block of South Washington Street. A person was seen going underwater in the river, but a member of Engine 7 dove in and saved them.

Use Caution On The River

These incidents prompted reminders from the department about taking caution on the river.

“As fun as a canoe or kayak trip can appear to be, the facts are that the DuPage River has many obstructions and currents caused by the sudden rise in water levels and underwater objects that are not always visible,” said Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis in a written statement.

He adds, “When water levels rise suddenly due to excessive rainfalls, it is strongly advised to stay clear of the river and observe its beauty from a distance. Don’t take a chance.”

The fire department cautions the public that water which looks calm could have a hidden current underneath, the power of which should not be underestimated.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.