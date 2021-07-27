First West Nile Virus Case in Will County 2021

The Will County Health Department reported its first West Nile Virus (WNV) mosquito case today.

First WNV 2021

A mosquito tested positive on Monday, July 26, after being collected from a Will County Health Department (WCHD) mosquito trap in Homer Glen on Friday, July 23 WCHD said.

“West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex mosquito, that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks,” WCHD said on their website. “People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.”

There have been no human cases of WNV in Illinois thus far this year WCHD said.

The mosquito was captured in one of 14 traps WCHD has in various Will County regions.

According to the health department, 26 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird and/or human case last year.

WNV in DuPage County

Earlier this month DuPage County reported its first positive case of a mosquito having WNV.

“We encourage you to Fight the Bite to protect yourself and your family from West Nile virus by preventing mosquito bites,” said Karen Ayala, DuPage County Health Department Executive Director on July 6. “Let’s take the time to remove standing water around our homes and use insect repellant when spending time outdoors.”

More Ways To Protect Yourself

WCHD also encourages community members to to wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks and shoes; in addition to wearing insect repellent containing DEET. Also, if you find a dead bird in your yard to contact WCHD for possible testing for WNV.

More information about WNV can be found on the IDPH website.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

Image Courtesy of WCHD

