first tenant sweetwaters

First Retail Tenant for Naperville’s Central Park Place

Posted on January 8, 2020

The first retail tenant for the new Central Park Place building in downtown Naperville has been announced.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea:

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea will have a spot on the first floor in the development going up on the old Nichols Library site. The coffeehouse will be located on the south side of the building at 110 S. Washington Street.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea got its start in Michigan. As per their website, this will be their first location in Illinois. The café sells a variety of coffees and teas along with specialty drinks, pastries and light fare like quiche and sandwiches.

Construction on the building is expected to be completed by mid-year.

Central Park Place Development:

Central Park Place is a $21 million four-story development going up around the old Nichols Library. The new building will surround the library, keeping its façade intact, while providing new commercial and residential spaces, a basement garage for residents, and a rooftop garden.

The old Nichols Library was granted landmark status in 2017.

