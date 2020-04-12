First Responders Parade at Kingsley Elementary Neighborhood

First Responders Parade

The Kingsley Elementary School neighborhood was filled with the sound of car horns as the First Responders parade made their way through the streets.

The line of nearly 50 cars winded through the neighborhood to recognize the hard work of the 26 first responders and healthcare workers living in the community.

Paraders decorated their cars, and kids waved balloons, flags, and signs as they drove by to drop off goodie bags for each first responder.

Goodie Bags

The goodie bags were filled with donations from local businesses like Home Run Inn Pizza, Bottom’s Up Bar and Grill, and Boxed Water is Better.

Through donations from the neighbors, each responder also received $25 gift card from a Downtown Naperville business – another effort made by the Kingsley Elementary neighborhood to support our local businesses.

Local Businesses Get Creative

Local business are working together and getting creative to help each other stay in business through this unprecedented time.

Some restaurants like Lazy Dog and Seoul Taco are offering meal packages that can feed a family and even include grocery items.

Services like these not only provide more options for customers, but also essential income for local businesses during a time of the stay-at-home order and social distancing.

Small Cakes and Color Me Mine are offering decorating kits for order and pick up, to customize the cupcake or pottery of your choosing, all from the comfort of home.

If you’d like to see a list of businesses in Naperville that are open during this time, you can go visit the Downtown Naperville website, or call a location to get details on how you can support them.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!