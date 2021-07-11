Honoring Justin Wegner

Under the scoreboard, on the field that Justin Wegner held so dear, his family and the community came together for the first “Dinner Under the Justin Wegner Scoreboard.”

The fundraiser at Knoch Park marked the second anniversary of his passing. The Naperville Central High School graduate died on July 10, 2019 at 22 years old.

Justin excelled at sports, especially football and baseball at NCHS. It was his experience with the J. Kyle Braid Foundation that sparked his desire to make a difference in the world around him.

He continued to grow his passions at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Just after his freshman year of college, he was diagnosed with a rare sarcoma cancer.

Continuing Justin’s Legacy

Even after his diagnosis, Justin pushed to give back. His parents are now continuing his legacy.

He was always a kind person, always cared about other people,” said Ed Wegner, Justin’s father. “He was a charismatic leader so carrying this forward in his name is the only thing that brings us some peace.”

The new event raised funds for pediatric and DSRCT cancer research, as well as yearly awards given in Justin’s name to students at NCHS and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The money also helps Justin’s parents keep him close with a unique birthday celebration.

“One of the things that really brings us joy and I know that – I think Justin smiles down most upon us for is every year on his birthday we bring presents for all of the kids on the oncology floor down on Laurie’s Children’s Hospital,” said Ed.

Community Support

In 2019, memorial field at Knoch Park remembered Justin by naming the new scoreboard in his honor.

“The scoreboard was so, so generously donated by friends from the community,” said Cathy Wegner, Justin’s mother. “We have a huge, huge support system here in Naperville which is very nice.”

Justin’s legacy lives on through the JWEGSTRONG Foundation.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.