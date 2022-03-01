First Day of Work on Downtown Streetscape Project; Facebook Live

Downtown Streetscape Project

Today marks the first day of Phase 1 for the Downtown Streetscape Improvement project. Overall, the project is a five-phase plan that includes utility work, putting in new street lighting, and rebuilding the streetscape.

“Initially we were just looking at doing the streetscape and having wider sidewalks and improving the pedestrian and visitor experience with little amenity zones where they could sit. And then when we looked at it closer we realized we had 100-year-old water mains that really needed to be replaced and other utilities,” said Bill Novak, director of Transportation, Engineering, and Development (TED) at the City of Naperville. “In the end it’s going to be a much better experience for everyone and we will eliminate that old infrastructure that’s basically a ticking time bomb.”

Phase 1

Starting today, Main Street between Jefferson and Jackson Avenues is closed and will remain that way until May 13, when Phase 1 is expected to be complete. Next week crews will start work on the new water main. Phase 1 also includes installing new lights, brick paving, planters, and landscaping to the area on Main Street.

The project does effect businesses as the roads will be closed to drivers and work will be happening right outside their storefronts. During the duration of the project, businesses will remain open. “[There is] a little concern over the uncertainty and a little bit of fear but we’ve been working closely with the Downtown Naperville Alliance and they’re working up some great PR to help them,” said Novak.

The whole project is expected to be completed by Labor Day of this year.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.