First COVID-19 Death at Edward Hospital

Edward Hospital has confirmed its first death related to COVID-19.

First COVID-19 Death

A DuPage County resident in his 60’s has died at Edward Hospital. We do not know any other information at this time.

According to the hospital, they are now treating a total of 17 coronavirus cases.

COVID-19: Signs to look for

Symptoms of the COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus, can often overlap those of the more common flu. However, the biggest telltale signs include:

Fever

Dry Cough

Shortness of breath

If you do experience signs, experts say not to rush to the emergency room unless it’s life-threatening or rush to get tested. You should contact your primary physician first. Tests are being reserved for only people who have trouble breathing.

How You Can Help

Edward-Elmhurst Health has been receiving help from the community and there are some ways you can help. Some personal protective equipment (PPE) they need includes:

N95 masks

Procedural/surgical masks

Hand sanitizer

Disinfectant wipes

Nitrile gloves

Isolation gowns

Goggles

Thermometers

Loading docks at their hospitals are open on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Edward Hospital, 801 S. Washington St., Naperville: The loading dock is located on Osler Drive west of the South Parking Garage. A campus map is available here.

Elmhurst Hospital, 155 E. Brush Hill Rd.: The loading dock is located on Harvard Street on the north side of the building. A campus map is available here.

Food and money donations are also being accepted, and blood donations are encouraged.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.