First COVID-19 Death at Edward Hospital

Edward Hospital has confirmed its first death related to COVID-19.
First COVID-19 Death
A DuPage County resident in his 60’s has died at Edward Hospital. We do not know any other information at this time.
According to the hospital, they are now treating a total of 17 coronavirus cases.
COVID-19: Signs to look for
Symptoms of the COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus, can often overlap those of the more common flu. However, the biggest telltale signs include:
- Fever
- Dry Cough
- Shortness of breath
If you do experience signs, experts say not to rush to the emergency room unless it’s life-threatening or rush to get tested. You should contact your primary physician first. Tests are being reserved for only people who have trouble breathing.
How You Can Help
Edward-Elmhurst Health has been receiving help from the community and there are some ways you can help. Some personal protective equipment (PPE) they need includes:
- N95 masks
- Procedural/surgical masks
- Hand sanitizer
- Disinfectant wipes
- Nitrile gloves
- Isolation gowns
- Goggles
- Thermometers
Loading docks at their hospitals are open on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Edward Hospital, 801 S. Washington St., Naperville: The loading dock is located on Osler Drive west of the South Parking Garage. A campus map is available here.
Elmhurst Hospital, 155 E. Brush Hill Rd.: The loading dock is located on Harvard Street on the north side of the building. A campus map is available here.
Food and money donations are also being accepted, and blood donations are encouraged.
Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.
WANT MORE LOCAL NEWS?
Get daily news headlines delivered to your inbox!Sign Up Today!