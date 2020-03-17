First Coronavirus Death in Illinois

The first coronavirus death in Illinois was a woman in her 60’s, announced Governor J.B. Pritzker at today’s daily press briefing on the state of COVID-19 in Illinois.

She was diagnosed earlier this month after being in close contact with another COVID-19 case. She was then hospitalized, where she later died. The Chicago woman had underlying conditions and was not a resident at a long-term care facility.

Outbreak at Long-Term Care Facility

On March 15, it was announced that the first confirmed case in DuPage was at Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook. That location now has an outbreak of coronavirus with 21 additional cases – 17 residents and 4 staff, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The residents and staff are in isolation and IDPH, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and other teams are working to protect the rest of the residents at the facility.

Total Cases Confirmed

The IDPH reports a total of 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19, in 15 counties.