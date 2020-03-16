First Coronavirus Case

The first coronavirus case in Will County has been confirmed.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that the 54-year-old man is currently isolated in the hospital.

Health Department Hotline

The Will County Health Department has established a coronavirus hotline if you have questions, available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays: 815-740-8977.

The health department reminds people that if you believe you’ve been exposed to coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for symptoms like a fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you have the symptoms, call your medical provider.