First Coronavirus Case
The first coronavirus case in Will County has been confirmed.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that the 54-year-old man is currently isolated in the hospital.
Health Department Hotline
The Will County Health Department has established a coronavirus hotline if you have questions, available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays: 815-740-8977.
The health department reminds people that if you believe you’ve been exposed to coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for symptoms like a fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you have the symptoms, call your medical provider.
