First Coronavirus Case

First Coronavirus Case in Will County

Posted on March 16, 2020

First Coronavirus Case

The first coronavirus case in Will County has been confirmed.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that the 54-year-old man is currently isolated in the hospital.

Health Department Hotline

The Will County Health Department has established a coronavirus hotline if you have questions, available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays: 815-740-8977.

The health department reminds people that if you believe you’ve been exposed to coronavirus, isolate yourself and self-monitor for symptoms like a fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you have the symptoms, call your medical provider.

