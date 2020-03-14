The first coronavirus case in DuPage County has just been confirmed.

First Coronavirus Case

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a DuPage County woman in her 60’s has tested positive. She lives in a long-term care facility and IDPH health officials are at the nursing home to identify all close contacts and protect the health and safety of the other residents and staff.

According to IDPH, there is now a total number of 64 cases in Illinois.

What You Can Do

For information about how you can prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website.