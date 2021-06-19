First Brazilian Festival Comes to Naperville

Brazilian Festival

Naperville’s first Brazilian Festival was today and yesterday in the parking lot of Community Christian Church. The bazaar-like event had 25 vendors.

Vendors

“[For the] Brazilian Festival, we put together many vendors. Actually little, Brazilian entrepreneurs that have something. They sell some products, they sell some food, or they have services to provide,” said co-organizer of Brazilian Festival, Juiliana Gomes. “They’re mainly from this area, from the Midwest. So we put them all together to promote what they have to offer.

“We have delicious food, some snacks. We even have some supermarkets that sell products from Brazil. Brought from Brazil. We have sandals, we have jewelry, clothing, baby stuff, and also services like real estate, personal trainer, personal stylist.”

Support from the Community

Gomes said they appreciate the support of the community.

“We’re really happy because people are super open, are curious about not only buying things but getting to know what we have to offer. That’s the best part and the flow is amazing. We have many Americans eating and trying things. That’s super nice – not only Brazilians but the local community supporting us too.”

Organizers said they’re planning to continue the event monthly until around September in different Illinois suburbs. Though, they do hope to be back in Naperville once again next year with more vendors. Updates can be found on the event’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.