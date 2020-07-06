Fireworks Causes Fire in Naperville Family Home

Fireworks Causes Fire

Fireworks thrown into a recycle bin caused a fire in the garage of a Naperville home on July 4.

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a call around 10:39 p.m. from a resident who said there was a fire in the garage of their single-family home. Firefighters couldn’t see anything when they arrived at the 300 block of Leeds Court, but found smoke still coming from an interior wall of the garage.

The fire behind the wall, void spaces, and smoldering materials were extinguished.

No Injuries

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents. The house was deemed habitable.