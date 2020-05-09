Two-Story Home

Fire of a Two-Story Home on Baybrook Lane

Posted on May 9, 2020

Fire of a Two-Story Home

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a fire of a two-story home on the 1700 block of Baybrook Lane, with one firefighter injured.

At 1:25 a.m., the fire department received the call and found moderate smoke coming from the chimney and roof line of the home. Firefighters opened the wall and found heavy fire in the wall of the attic and the fire was spread in the attic.

Fire Under Investigation

Two adults and two children were inside the home, but were able to exit on their own. They were not injured.

There was a fire in the fireplace in the evening, but it is still under investigation. The building is uninhabitable.

